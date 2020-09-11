Shows
Afternoons with Coryelle
Video
WATCH: The [ridiculously cute] music video for “Lovin’ On You” By Luke Combs
Sep 11, 2020 @ 3:09pm
STOP WHAT YOU ARE DOING
WATCH THIS NOW
MINI LUKE, MINI NICOLE, A BIRTHDAY PARTY AT A SKATING RINK
It’s perfect.
Cheers!
-Coryelle
