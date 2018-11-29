WATCH: “The Set List” featuring The Next Women of Country and a new Blake & Gwen Christmas Song This week on “The Set List” Jill Wilderman talks CMT’s “Next Women of Country” and new Christmas music from Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani! SHARE RELATED CONTENT Goin’ gone: Garth’s first two stadium dates are already sold out The Cowboy Rides Away…mostly: George Strait books a busy 2019 Brett Eldredge is ready to “Glow” with multiple TV appearances and holiday concerts this Christmas season Dan + Shay help rebuild Tree of Life Synagogue after last month’s deadly shooting Watch now: Mason Ramsey dreams of a “White Christmas” with Ellen DeGeneres Easton Corbin will close out the 60th Annual National Finals Rodeo next month in Las Vegas