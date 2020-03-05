We Have A New Single From The Dixie Chicks For The First Time In 14 Years, Watch “Gaslighter” Now
On Wednesday, The Dixie Chicks released “Gaslighter,” their first new single in 14 years! It’s also the title track off their upcoming album.
If you haven’t heard it yet you’re definitely missing out.
According to Rolling Stone, the “fiery anthem” is “inspired by divorce.”
The magazine continued, “particularly Natalie Maines’ prolonged legal battle to separate from her ex-husband, actor Adrian Pasdar.”
Don’t worry, the Chicks also released the song’s video which you can watch now!
The new single is co-written and produced with Jack Antonoff.