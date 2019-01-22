“What a dang year!” Thomas Rhett teases new music, as he says thank you for his latest #1

ABC/Image Group LAThomas Rhett’s latest hit “Sixteen” sits at the top of the country chart this week, becoming the twelfth #1 of his career, as well as the fifth chart topper from his Life Changes album.

Tuesday morning, TR took to his socials to thank his fans.

“What a dang year!” he reflected in a short video, as he’s seen walking outside on a sunny day. “You guys have been more than supportive and I really just can’t wait to show you the new project and get out on the Very Hot Summer Tour.”

“The [next] record is almost done,” he added, “and I’ve got some new music coming y’all’s way very shortly.”

This Friday, TR headlines Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa concert in Rivera Maya, Mexico, before heading to Australia in March.

In April, he travels to Canada with Dustin Lynch for another leg of the Life Changes Tour, before setting the Very Hot Summer Tour in motion in May.