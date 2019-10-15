      Weather Alert

What Are Your Bye Week Plans? Camping Here We Come!

Oct 15, 2019 @ 5:33pm
Set of camping of adventure. Equipment elements in vector.

Since it’s about the last chance to camp and enjoy the outdoors, the family and I are heading out to Two Rivers for a little camping action this weekend!

We’re getting ready for all S’Mores you can muster, fall weather and a plethora of Oktoberfest beer for the big kids.

If you aren’t stuck at a wedding like most (welcome to bye week in Nebraska), what are you planning to do this weekend?