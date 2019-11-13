What Is “We Love You Alex!”
It was the “Final Jeopardy” round when contestant Dhruv Gaur shocked us all.
Although his answer wasn’t *technically* correct, it’s safe to say it was as correct as correct could be.
Alex Trebek, still battling Pancreatic cancer, asked the contestants for their answers. That’s when Gaur’s drew a heart, submitted his answer and caught Trebek off guard:
What is “we love you Alex!”
The answer cost Gaur $1,995, leaving him with just $5.
There was a pause. Trebek was visibly choked up and touched. But, like the true professional he is, he thanked him for the words and pushed on.
Trebek also announced during Monday’s episode he will be reentering treatment to fight his stage 4 Pancreatic cancer.