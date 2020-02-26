Which Office Perks Would You Give Up to Bring Your Pet to Work?
According to a new survey, more and more offices are allowing their employees to bring their four-legged pals to work alongside them, with mentions of pet-friendly offices in job listings growing threefold in the last two years, reports People.
The survey, from ZipRecruiter, based on responses from 200 employers and a total of 3,000 job applicants, also found that pet owners are willing to sacrifice some work perks if it means that they can bring their pet to the office.
41% of respondents said they would give up free snacks, 30% would say goodbye to catered meals, 18% would forego employee discounts, and 17% would even hand over one paid vacation day.
Would you give up any office perks to be able to bring your pet to work? Take our poll & let us know!
