Who Is Your Bucket List Celebrity Dinner Guest?

Oct 30, 2019 @ 4:09pm

I hate that I’m even entertaining this question but lately I’ve thought about it.

No reason, really. Just boredom.

You could probably name at least a dozen people you’d love a few uninterrupted hours with – and no, I’m not talking about a “hall pass”.

Try to pick one person to bend their ear.

My pick would definitely be Stephen King. (Although I think Tina Fey would be a hoot and equally intriguing.)

There you have it, a solid question to ask during holiday dinners! Keep it in your pocket for when you need a distraction from the typical prying about your love life.

 

Cheers! -Coryelle