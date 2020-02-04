      Weather Alert

Wilford Brimley Confused With Chiefs Coach Andy Reid On Twitter, Claims He Is the ‘Diabeetus’ Guy

Feb 4, 2020 @ 4:15pm
MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs gets a ice bath after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Despite the insane resemblance, 85-year-old Cocoon star Wilford Brimley is not 61-year-old Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

That’s what one Twitter user learned during Sunday’s Super Bowl thanks to a tweet from Brimley himself.

Barstool Sports writer Ellie Schnitt tweeted:

“Serious question, is the Chiefs coach the ‘diabeetus’ guy”

Schnitt is referencing Brimley’s infamous commercials for Liberty Medical.

Not long after, Brimley tweeted:

“Ellie, no. I am the ‘diabeetus’ guy.”

To which Schnitt then replied:

“I am so sorry, sir. Love you.”

Rest assured it was not Brimley honored with the Gatorade shower.

But also, have we ever seen Brimley and Reid in the same place at the same time?

TAGS
alike Andy Brimley confused Diabeetus Funny Guy Liberty look Medical Reid Schnitt Twitter Wilford
Contests
BIG LOVE
3 days ago
Love Ur Pet
3 days ago
Big Game Props
1 week ago