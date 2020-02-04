Wilford Brimley Confused With Chiefs Coach Andy Reid On Twitter, Claims He Is the ‘Diabeetus’ Guy
MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs gets a ice bath after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Despite the insane resemblance, 85-year-old Cocoon star Wilford Brimley is not 61-year-old Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.
That’s what one Twitter user learned during Sunday’s Super Bowl thanks to a tweet from Brimley himself.
Barstool Sports writer Ellie Schnitt tweeted:
“Serious question, is the Chiefs coach the ‘diabeetus’ guy”
Schnitt is referencing Brimley’s infamous commercials for Liberty Medical.
Not long after, Brimley tweeted:
“Ellie, no. I am the ‘diabeetus’ guy.”
To which Schnitt then replied:
“I am so sorry, sir. Love you.”
Rest assured it was not Brimley honored with the Gatorade shower.
But also, have we ever seen Brimley and Reid in the same place at the same time?