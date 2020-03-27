You Can Sew Face Masks For Medical Personnel From Home!
Maybe you’ve seen clothing companies turn their sewing teams into face mask factories.
It’s times like these we need to come together (while six feet apart) and do our part.
Don’t have an entire factory to turn into a sewing brigade? No problem whatsoever. You can do your part from home with just you and your sewing machine.
For example, JOANN Fabric and Craft Stores have “free tools, supplies & guidance in our Creator’s Studios for making supplies to donate to America’s hospitals”!
So, if you have a sewing machine and free time, here’s how to make a regulation face masks and more.
Local business, Blush Bridal Boutique, is also offering ways to give back! According to their post:
Where do we come in? The signature Blush gown bags we use are the same material as the masks doctors, and other medical professionals wear. How cool right?! So we want to do our part! Any person making masks for these individuals, can contact us and come pick up a gown bag (or two or three!) Each one of our signature Blush gown bags can make 40 face masks!!!
Anyone who wants to pick up gown bags from Blush can do so Monday – Friday between 12 -3pm.
