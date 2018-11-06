You Voted…Now Get Free Stuff!

Did you vote today? If not, you have until 8 PM to do your most sacred civic duty!!!!

If have already cast your votes, then save that cute little sticker and get some free stuff! Here’s a list of some places with election day specials:

Kinkaider Brewing: Wear your “I Voted” sticker for a free pint! Details HERE.

HopCat: They are giving out free Crack Fries to everyone and they will have election results on all night. They are also donating portions of some beer sales to charity. Details HERE.

Cosmic Eye Brewing: Wear that snazzy “I Voted” sticker for a free pour of one of their beers! Details HERE.

A Novel Idea Bookstore: Tell them you voted and get 20% off your purchase! Details HERE.

Zipline Brewing: Show that sticker and get a free pint!

I’ll keep updating them as I hear of more, so if you know of other places participating let me know!

Happy voting!