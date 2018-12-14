Your Guide to the BEST Lincoln Lights!

One of the best things about the Christmas season is driving around and seeing all the gorgeous Christmas lights. I mean, is there anything cozier?

I know a lot of my friends make it a tradition to make some hot cocoa, pile everyone in the car, crank up the Christmas tunes and cruise around looking for the most spectacular holiday displays. However, one question always pops up. “So….where do we go?”

Enter: Phillip’s Lincoln Lights.

Phillip Wagoner has done all the work for you! Phillip has created a Google Map of the best light displays in Lincoln. You can have your phone take you to all the stops, like the displays that are synced up to music. How cool is that?!

He even has a Facebook group where you can post your pictures and suggest more stops. Check that out HERE.

Where is your favorite Christmas light display in Lincoln?

Happy light watching!