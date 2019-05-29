Brooks & Dunn, Martina, Miranda and more to be honored by the ACM

ABC/Image Group LAThe Academy of Country Music will give Brooks & Dunn and Martina McBride the Cliffie Stone Icon Award at the 13th Annual ACM Honors this summer. The ACM revealed this year’s recipients on its socials Tuesday morning.

Miranda Lambert will also receive the Gene Weed Milestone Award, while Kacey Musgraves will be honored with the Jim Reeves International Award.

Rodney Crowell, Billy Joe Shaver and Kye Fleming will be celebrated for their songwriting as they pick up the Poet’s Award.

The Lady Gaga/Bradley Cooper version of A Star Is Born will get the Tex Ritter Film Award.

The accolades will be handed out Wednesday, August 21 at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium, with ticket information on the way soon.

