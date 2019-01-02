Carrie Underwood Shows Off Her Cute Baby Bump

Carrie Underwood is starting off 2019 right! She posted a cute pic of her and soon-to-be big brother Isaiah cuddled up on the couch together watching a movie. Carrie is awaiting the arrival of baby #2 very soon, and says she has needed a little more help as the bump grows bigger. She even posted a video of Isaiah and her husband, Mike, helping her tie her shoes!

