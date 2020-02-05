      Weather Alert

Don’t Tell William Clark Green That We Put Beans In Our Chili (“The Chili Song”)

Feb 5, 2020 @ 4:15pm

According to William Clark Green (and most Texans apparently???) there should be NO BEANS in chili.

It’s simple:

Does it have water? beer? chili powder? onion? garlic? tomato? ground beef? black pepper? a green jalapeno? cumin?

It’s chili!!

Does it also have beans?

Then it is not chili.

The way I understand it, most born and raised Nebraskans eat it with the extra fiber. That’s what I grew up on.

But why do I want to try this so bad? It wouldn’t make sense to adopt the sans beans recipe… right? I don’t care. I’m going try it.

Less toots, here I come.

