Don’t Tell William Clark Green That We Put Beans In Our Chili (“The Chili Song”)
According to William Clark Green (and most Texans apparently???) there should be NO BEANS in chili.
It’s simple:
Does it have water? beer? chili powder? onion? garlic? tomato? ground beef? black pepper? a green jalapeno? cumin?
It’s chili!!
Does it also have beans?
Then it is not chili.
The way I understand it, most born and raised Nebraskans eat it with the extra fiber. That’s what I grew up on.
But why do I want to try this so bad? It wouldn’t make sense to adopt the sans beans recipe… right? I don’t care. I’m going try it.
Less toots, here I come.