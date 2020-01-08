Drone Invasion? What To Do!
Drone.
Surf Facebook or even better yet, stand outside in the country on any Nebraska evening, and you’ll likely come across a drone siting. Some claim to have seen a dozen or more at one time. Flying in formations or just hovering over farm ground. None of our respected government agencies claim to have any knowledge of where they are coming from or who is behind the mystery flights! The Nebraska State Patrol along with the FAA and other government types are asking for your help. If you see more than 4 at one time in area. they are asking you to report it to this email: nefusioncenter@nebraska.gov Pictures, video and as much of a description as possible about its flight path, size, lights etc. Our news partner 10/11 has more here