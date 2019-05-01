Kane Brown and FGL will present at Wednesday’s BBMAs, with Dan + Shay set to perform

dick clark productionsKane Brown and Florida Georgia Line are both set to present at Wednesday’s Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.

Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley from This Is Us will hand out trophies as well, along with Julianne Hough and many more.

Seven-time nominees Dan + Shay are set to sing on the show, in a collaboration with Tori KellyTaylor Swift will open the night, with more performances from MadonnaMariah CareyJonas Brothers, and host Kelly Clarkson.

You can tune in to watch the BBMAs live from MGM Grand Garden Arena — the same location where the ACM Awards were held less than a month ago — starting at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Rascal Flatts’ Jay DeMarcus reveals he gave a daughter up for adoption in new memoir Chris Stapleton makes a cameo on “Game of Thrones” FGL’s Brian Kelley wants to send you on a honeymoon in a treehouse Jake Owen and Girlfriend Welcome Daughter Paris While Saluting Willie Nelson ‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Reveals What’s In His Cup Jason Aldean, Old Dominion and Billy Ray Cyrus Take Us Down The Old Town Dirt Road During The Final Night Of Stagecoach