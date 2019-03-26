Nebraska Men’s Basketball Head Coach Tim Miles Fired

Nebraska basketball head coach Tim Miles.

Husker Men’s Basketball Head Coach Tim Miles has officially been let go.

The University of Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos announced today that the university will begin searching for a replacement.

Miles spent seven years as the head coach.

During his time, he coached the Huskers to one NCAA Tournament appearance in 2014 and two trips to the NIT in 2018-2019.

He also helped the Huskers through a pair of fourth-place finishes in the Big Ten Conference.

 

[Husker Nick has mentioned throughout the past few weeks that Miles would most likely be let go and speculated that Fred Hoiberg would be hired.]

