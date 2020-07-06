RIP Charlie Daniels

ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 13: Charlie Daniels performs on stage as the opening act on the Alabama The Hits Tour 2018 at The Fox Theatre on April 13, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Getty Images)
Country Music Hall-of-Famer Charlie Daniels passed away at the age of 83 at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tennessee, on Monday morning after suffering a hemorrhagic stroke, his publicist confirmed.
Also a member of the Grand Ole Opry, Daniels is best known for his smash hit “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” while his eponymous band’s other hits included “Long Haired Country Boy” and “The Legend of Wooley Swamp.”
Daniels, who had planned to tour with The Marshall Tucker Band in 2020 before virtually all tours were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, is survived by wife Hazel and son Charlie Jr.
