Sam Hunt To Release New Album In April, Tour Late May

INDIO, CA - APRIL 29: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white.) Singer Sam Hunt performs onstage during 2016 Stagecoach California's Country Music Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 29, 2016 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Stagecoach)
Sam Hunt has finally announced the long-awaited followup to his 2014 debut LP Montevallo.
On Wednesday, Hunt revealed that Southside will arrive on April 3, featuring lead single and current Billboard hit “Kinfolks.”
Hunt also tweeted the project’s low-key cover art, which shows him standing outside a one-story home with his dog on a leash and a pickup in the driveway.
Meanwhile, Hunt will support the LP on his upcoming Southside Summer tour, featuring supporting acts Kip Moore, Travis Denning and ERNEST.
Brandi Cyrus, Miley and Noah’s sister, will also perform a DJ set.
The 41-date trek kicks off May 28 in Charlotte but no Nebraska dates appear on the list.