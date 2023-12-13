Spurring to Stardom: Rodeo’s Boldest Bareback Riders Go for Glory at NFR 2023

Bareback Bronc Riding, a thrilling and challenging discipline in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA), demands extraordinary strength, balance, and finesse from the rider. To secure a coveted spot at the National Finals Rodeo (NFR), bareback riders engage in a demanding season of rodeos, accumulating points to rank among the top 15 in the PRCA standings. In bareback bronc riding, riders grasp a rigging made of leather and attempt to stay aboard a bucking horse for eight seconds. The scoring focuses on the rider’s spurring technique and control, along with the horse’s performance.

Both the rider and the horse are scored in bareback bronc riding. Judges evaluate the rider’s spurring technique, control, and overall performance for a maximum of 50 points. The horse’s performance contributes to the remaining 50 points, with considerations for its strength, agility, and the degree of difficulty in the ride.

Legends in bareback bronc riding, such as Kacey Fields and Will Lowe, have left an indelible mark on the sport. Fields, known for his electrifying rides, and Lowe, a three-time world champion, exemplify the courage and skill required to master this high-energy event. Legendary horses like Grated Coconut and Midnight Delight have also become synonymous with the discipline, showcasing the importance of a powerful and agile partner for the cowboy.

As the PRCA season unfolds, fans eagerly anticipate witnessing the electrifying performances of both riders and horses in bareback bronc riding. The NFR serves as the ultimate stage where the top contenders showcase their prowess, aiming for victory and the coveted gold buckle in this physically demanding and visually stunning rodeo event.