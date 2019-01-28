Watch now: Kelly Clarkson covers Miranda Lambert on Meaning of Life Tour kickoff

ABC/Image Group LAKelly Clarkson delivered a soulful take on Miranda Lambert’s “Tin Man” Thursday night during the kickoff of her Meaning of Life Tour in Oakland, California.

Since Kelly’s vowed to go live every night on Facebook during the trek, you can check out her take on Miranda’s ACM Song of the Year. You’ll need to skip ahead to 12:25 to hear “Tin Man.”

“She is one hell of a writer!” Kelly said after her performance. “I hope I did it justice, Miranda.”

“I love that song. When I heard it, I happened to be cleaning out my closet…” she explained, “and I had my phone on and that came on and I was like, ‘Whaaaat?’ I was bawling. My husband walks in and was like, ‘What’s wrong with you?’ I was a sobbing mess.”

“There’s nothing greater than a writer writing something that you feel like you’ve felt,” she added. “I know that sounds so cheesy but it’s the most connecting thing ever and I adore it.”

“I love that song. I love a lot of her songs.”

Kelly’s tour continues through March 30, with Kelsea Ballerini opening the dates. On opening night, Kelly, Kelsea and the tour’s other opening act, Brynn Cartelli, all teamed up for a version of Kelly’s hit “Miss Independent.”

