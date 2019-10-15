What’s Your Fuzzys Fix?

I’m at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop so often, I could be mistaken for an employee.
Have you ever eaten at the same place like three days in a row? Because my roommate definitely called it out when she saw a bunch of Fuzzy’s bags under the sink.
It’s not just that I’m a creature of habit, I really am just a huge fan of their atmosphere, flavor and portion size. They’ve never skimped on the good stuff!
The daily specials are awesome, too! You’ll get your fix of Fuzzy’s favorites – for cheap.
Which daily special do you get the most? (Mine is the $5 enchilada plate on Wednesdays.)
