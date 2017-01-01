Search for:
Home
Shows
JP & Lauren with Husker Nick
Midday with Lizz Bauer
Afternoons with Rob Kelley
NE Nights Live with Coryelle
Big Time with Whitney Allen
Concerts
Contests
Music Videos
Little Big Town – Girl Crush
JP & Lauren With Garth Brooks
Jake Owen – American Love Song
Taylor Swift – You Belong With Me
Weather Closings
Contact
Advertise With Us
Email Club
Social
App Downloads
New Country
MENU
Concert
Randy Rogers Band
Concert
Kane Brown
Shows
JP & Lauren with Husker Nick
Music News
Too Much Heaven: Keith Urban and Little Big Town Set to Sing the Hits of the Bee Gees
Josh Turner Explores the “Deep South” on His New Record
Thomas Rhett to Be the “Star of the Show” at the World’s Richest Thoroughbred Race on Saturday
Luke Bryan Gives Gwen and Blake His Seal of Approval
View All Music News
entertainment
Elton John to Score Musical Version of “The Devil Wears Prada”
“Mannix” Star Mike Connors Dead at 91
“A Dog’s Purpose” and “Gold” Among This Weekend’s New Releases
Review: “A Dog’s Purpose” (PG)
View All entertainment
Weather Forecast
Today
46°
28°
Mon
53°
28°
Tue
44°
29°
Wed
32°
24°
Full Forecast
Community
Lincoln Wedding Directory
Weather
Weather Closings
Community
Lincoln Stars
Community
Best of Lincoln