PRCA Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Lineup for 2024

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo runs from Feb. 27 to March 17 this year. And outside of the bull riding and mutton bustin’, the Rodeo brings 20 days of live music. Here’s the full lineup:

Tuesday, Feb. 27, country: Blake Shelton

Wednesday, Feb. 28, country: Carly Pearce

Thursday, Feb. 29, Christian: For King + Country

Friday, March 1, hip-hop/rap: 50 Cent

Saturday, March 2, country: Hardy

Sunday, March 3, Latin: Ivan Cornejo

Monday, March 4, country: Hank Williams Jr.

Tuesday, March 5, country: Oliver Anthony

Wednesday, March 6, country: Jelly Roll

Thursday, March 7, country: Luke Bryan

Friday, March 8, EDM: Major Lazer

Saturday, March 9, country: Lainey Wilson

Sunday, March 10, Norteño: Los Tigres Del Norte

Monday, March 11, country rock: Whiskey Myers

Tuesday, March 12, rap: Bun B’s All-American Takeover

Wednesday, March 13, rock: Nickelback

Thursday, March 14, country: Zac Brown Band

Friday, March 15, pop: Jonas Brothers

Saturday, March 16, country: Brad Paisley

Sunday, March 17, country: Eric Church

The Houston Rodeo has included entertainers as part of the festivities since 1942, starting with “The Singing Cowboy” Gene Autry. Since then, music legends including Selena, Beyoncé, Dolly Parton, George Strait, Elvis Presley, Charley Pride, Reba McEntire, Bun B, Willie Nelson and more have performed.

Rodeo organizers announced the genre calendar which includes one night each of Christian, hip-hop, Latin, EDM, Norteño, rap, rock and pop performances, as well as 11 country performers and one country rock artist or group.

Tickets for each performance go on sale on Jan. 18 in two waves. Wave 1 tickets for Feb. 27 through March 7 concerts go on sale at 10 a.m. with the AXS waiting room opening at 9:30 a.m. Wave 2 tickets for performances March 8-17 go on sale at 2 p.m. with the AXS waiting room opening at 1:30 p.m. More information on tickets can be found on RodeoHouston’s website.

