PRCA Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Lineup for 2024
The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo runs from Feb. 27 to March 17 this year. And outside of the bull riding and mutton bustin’, the Rodeo brings 20 days of live music. Here’s the full lineup:
LISTED:
Tuesday, Feb. 27, country: Blake Shelton
Wednesday, Feb. 28, country: Carly Pearce
Thursday, Feb. 29, Christian: For King + Country
Friday, March 1, hip-hop/rap: 50 Cent
Saturday, March 2, country: Hardy
Sunday, March 3, Latin: Ivan Cornejo
Monday, March 4, country: Hank Williams Jr.
Tuesday, March 5, country: Oliver Anthony
Wednesday, March 6, country: Jelly Roll
Thursday, March 7, country: Luke Bryan
Friday, March 8, EDM: Major Lazer
Saturday, March 9, country: Lainey Wilson
Sunday, March 10, Norteño: Los Tigres Del Norte
Monday, March 11, country rock: Whiskey Myers
Tuesday, March 12, rap: Bun B’s All-American Takeover
Wednesday, March 13, rock: Nickelback
Thursday, March 14, country: Zac Brown Band
Friday, March 15, pop: Jonas Brothers
Saturday, March 16, country: Brad Paisley
Sunday, March 17, country: Eric Church
The Houston Rodeo has included entertainers as part of the festivities since 1942, starting with “The Singing Cowboy” Gene Autry. Since then, music legends including Selena, Beyoncé, Dolly Parton, George Strait, Elvis Presley, Charley Pride, Reba McEntire, Bun B, Willie Nelson and more have performed.
Rodeo organizers announced the genre calendar which includes one night each of Christian, hip-hop, Latin, EDM, Norteño, rap, rock and pop performances, as well as 11 country performers and one country rock artist or group.
Tickets for each performance go on sale on Jan. 18 in two waves. Wave 1 tickets for Feb. 27 through March 7 concerts go on sale at 10 a.m. with the AXS waiting room opening at 9:30 a.m. Wave 2 tickets for performances March 8-17 go on sale at 2 p.m. with the AXS waiting room opening at 1:30 p.m. More information on tickets can be found on RodeoHouston’s website.
-Courtesy of the PRCA