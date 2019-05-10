A Photo From Inside C & L Dairy Sweet Landed Near Holmes Lake Following Sunday’s Tornado

The wall cloud that produced an EF2 tornado in West Lincoln on the evening of Sunday, May 5, 2019.

4:04PM | May 10, 2019 | Coryelle Thomas

An EF2 tornado rocked West Lincoln on the evening of Sunday, May 5th.

Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were reported following the tornado’s wrath. However, a few businesses/homes saw varying degrees of damage.

Not so lucky was C & L Dairy Sweet. The glorified Lincoln landmark was leveled.

Fast forward to Thursday evening, May 9th, when @NWSOmaha replied to this tweet from @LincolnLightGuy on Twitter:

According to the National Weather Service Omaha area account, it’s entirely possible that Sunday’s tornado could have thrown the picture nearly 7-8 miles.

Isn’t that crazy?!

Twitter-sphere came together to help @LincolnLightGuy get in touch with the C & L Dairy Sweets family to confirm.

You may not believe in signs from the Universe or all that spirit stuff (I do) but if this isn’t a testament to the idea of rebuilding, I don’t know what is.

Good news; I recently read an article that Dairy Sweet will probably make a comeback.

And this may just be the “cherry on top”.

