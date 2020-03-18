Don’t knock on the Trucker’s cab to ask for a Square!
Official: Toilet Paper Being Stolen from I-80 Rest Stops If you are traveling in or through Nebraska without your own toilet paper, beware if you have to pull over to a rest stop off I-80. Panic has hit the rest stops and they won’t be able to save you! People are finding and stealing toilet paper! The thefts are happening at rest stops that are not staffed with an attendant. A spokesperson for the State Transportation Department says from this point on, if there is no attendant at the rest stop, the building will be closed. Better ask for an extra napkin at that last food stop!