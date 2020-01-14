Brooks and Dunn Will “Reboot” Their Touring Career Beginning This May
PHOENIX, AZ - MARCH 18: Recording artists Kix Brooks (L) and Ronnie Dunn of Brooks & Dunn perform during Muhammad Ali's Celebrity Fight Night XXIII at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa on March 18, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Celebrity Fight Night)
Brooks and Dunn will celebrate their hit album Reboot by rebooting their touring career.
The iconic country duo announced Tuesday that they’ll hit the road for their first trek in more than 10 years.
Ronnie Dunn quipped about their traveling plans in a statement,
“So much for ‘we quit,’ huh?”
Dunn also said,
“That horse that we were afraid of riding into the ground apparently didn’t share our sentiment…Brooks & Dunn ride again!”
Kix Brooks adds,
“The memories of playing live are what have kept the fire burning for us…We’ll see y’all out there on the trail.”
The 18-date tour kicks off May 15 in St. Louis and makes stops in such major cities as Indianapolis, Raleigh, Tampa, Dallas, Cincinnati, Atlanta, and Charlotte before wrapping up in Chicago on September 19.
Tickets will be available first as part of the Live Nation Country Megaticket; more ticket information will be available at the duo’s website in the coming weeks.
It appears the kick-off date in Missouri is the closest show to us so plan ahead if you want to witness the Reboot tour firsthand.