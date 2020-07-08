Carly Pearce Is Grateful For Quarantine While Working Through Divorce
NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 14: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Singer-songwriter Carly Pearce attends the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Carly Pearce has found a positive light during the pandemic in the form of solitude. Pearce filed for divorce from fellow country singer Michael Ray on June 19, less than a year after getting married.
Sheltering in place has showed her many things about herself and allowed her to make some really big decisions.
She did not specifically mention the divorce as part of the big decision-making but I imagine it has a major role.
In previous articles, Pearce has mentioned how much of an introvert she truly is. What you get on stage and online is sort of part of the job, but she’s much more reserved at her core.
Hopefully this time apart can be a blessing in disguise and allow both Pearce and Ray to heal.