Coryelle Joins KX Mornings!
If your head is spinning, don’t worry! Here’s the breakdown of recent changes:
We first said goodbye to Lauren then more recently, Lizz. Both spent many years with KX and now they’re taking on new challenges. We’re sad but thrilled!
(You might still hear both of them in the future though!)
Coryelle handed off Nebraska Nights to new staff member, Willy J and briefly brought you the afternoon energy. Now, you’ll find Coryelle more permanently in the KX Morning Show position alongside JP and Husker Nick.
PS: Listen for new staff member, Meg, on middays!
5-10A JP, Coryelle & Husker Nick | 10A-3P Meg | 3P-7P Rob Kelley | 7P-MID Willy J