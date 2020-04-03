Covid-19 Corona App Now Available
If you are worried whether you or someone you know may be infected with Covid-19, a new App was released this afternoon that may help determine your status. Developed by the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, a groundbreaking mobile app to screen large groups of individuals who are concerned that they may have COVID-19 and to help first responders and other health care providers determine a person’s likelihood of carrying the disease.
UNMC worked in concert with Apple and with assistance from students at the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) to fast-track development, repeatedly test and now distribute the app, which can be downloaded on the App Store. It is a free download from the app store and you can get it here