Don’t Sleep On Comedy Central’s Drunk History
The unique Comedy Central show created by Jeremy Konner and Derek Waters is one of my all-time favorite shows to binge watch.
Just the list of actors/comedians alone will get you jazzed but the story-telling setup itself is enough to hook you.
Your homework is to watch at least three episodes (I dare you to stop at that though) and tell me you honestly didn’t find it funny.
You can’t. There’s no way.
A personal favorite of mine is season 1, ep. 7 … which includes Nashville and how Dolly Parton came to be so prolific.
In case you forgot, Dolly had some MAJOR bad chick energy and I stan her all over again.
#NNL -Coryelle