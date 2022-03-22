Eric Church Leaves Wisconsin With Very Expensive Paper
ERIC CHURCH left Green Bay, Wisconsin last weekend as a country star … and part-owner of the Green Bay Packers.
A couple of fans gifted him a tiny share of the team while he was on stage.
You see Eric holding the official papers, showing them to a nearby camera so the crowd could see on the big screen. I mean, sure! That’s one way to force some love for your favorite NFL team.
Church is now a country legend and football tycoon.
(The Packers are the only NFL team that is publicly owned with over 360,000 stockholders.)