Eric Church Leaves Wisconsin With Very Expensive Paper

Mar 22, 2022 @ 10:00am

ERIC CHURCH left Green Bay, Wisconsin last weekend as a country star … and part-owner of the Green Bay Packers.

A couple of fans gifted him a tiny share of the team while he was on stage.

You see Eric holding the official papers, showing them to a nearby camera so the crowd could see on the big screen. I mean, sure! That’s one way to force some love for your favorite NFL team.

Church is now a country legend and football tycoon.

(The Packers are the only NFL team that is publicly owned with over 360,000 stockholders.)

