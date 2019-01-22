Garth Brooks promises his fans “FUN” is coming in the spring

ABC/Image Group LA – You can expect Garth Brooks’ new album to be plenty of FUN.

The CMA’S most-awarded Entertainer of the Year announced that FUN will be the title of his new album on Monday night, during his weekly Inside Studio G series on Facebook.

“The title of the album was sparked because making it has been such a fun process to go through,” he explained. “Being able to go in and out of the studio while being on the tour, working with the same guys, it’s been amazing.”

“The album will be available this spring,” he revealed, “and I want the fans to just have fun with this, because that’s what this has been.”

The record will feature his top ten hit “All Day Long,” as well as the new single he debuted on the CMA Awards, “Stronger Than Me.”

So far, Garth hasn’t released the cover art or the track listing for the project, but you can pre-order the digital version now for $10 via Amazon.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.