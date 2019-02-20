Jason Aldean sells his Tennessee mansion for $7 million

ABC/Image Group LA – Jason Aldean managed to make a nice profit on the sale of his Columbia, Tennessee home last month, according to Variety.

The three-time ACM Entertainer of the year bought the 120-acre property for $5.35 million three years ago, and sold it in January for $7 million.

The compound features an 8,900-square-foot mansion, complete with six bedrooms, eight-and-a-half bathrooms, and a two-lane bowling alley. There’s also a 10,000-square-foot equestrian facility, and a two-bedroom guest house.

You can check out a slide show of the property at Variety.com.

Jason and his wife Brittany are currently in a temporary house, as they build a more kid-friendly dream home, which should be ready next year.

The couple’s daughter, Navy Rome, arrived February 4, joining her big brother, Memphis, who celebrated his first birthday in December. Jason also has two older daughters: Keeley, who just turned sixteen, and Kendyl, who’s eleven.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.