Just Fishin’ with Rhett, Rice, Hubbard

Aug 10, 2020 @ 3:53pm

Thomas Rhett and Tyler Hubbard (of Florida Georgia Line) went on a fishing trip together with their loved ones recently.

The two families soaked up some Colorado beauty and even found a time for some kid-free fun… although it ended with Rhett hooking himself on the back of the leg!

 

I like fishing, but I love fishing when I get to do it with my girls.

Chase Rice also got down with nature in Montana, making sure to stay hydrated.

 

Double fistin’

Here’s your reminder to get out there and socially distance with a rod and reel and some tasty beverages!

Cheers! -Coryelle

