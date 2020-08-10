Just Fishin’ with Rhett, Rice, Hubbard
Thomas Rhett and Tyler Hubbard (of Florida Georgia Line) went on a fishing trip together with their loved ones recently.
The two families soaked up some Colorado beauty and even found a time for some kid-free fun… although it ended with Rhett hooking himself on the back of the leg!
Chase Rice also got down with nature in Montana, making sure to stay hydrated.
Here’s your reminder to get out there and socially distance with a rod and reel and some tasty beverages!
Cheers! -Coryelle