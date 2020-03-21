“The Gambler” Kenny Rogers passes at 81
Kenny Rogers, singer, song writer, actor and Country Music Hall of Fame Member passed away from natural causes Friday night (3/20). He was 81. Kenny was in hospice and died peacefully surrounded by family. Rogers’ career spanned from the 60’s and he dominated both the Country and the Pop charts with songs such as “The Gambler,” “Lady,” “Daytime Friends”, “Ruby, Don’t Take Your Love to Town” “Islands In The Stream,” “Lucille,” “She Believes In Me” and “Twenty Years Ago” He had over 20 #1 hits in Country alone and pickec up 6 CMA Awards, 3 Grammys and several other prestigious lifetime achievement awards. A small private service will held due to the Corona Virus and plans to have a public celebration of life at a later date.