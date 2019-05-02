Luke Combs, Florida Georgia Line, Kenny Chesney among country winners at Billboard Music Awards

Florida Georgia Line wins at the Billboard Music Awards; Todd Williamson/NBC – Luke Combs and Florida Georgia Line were among the big country music winners at last night’s 2019 Billboard Music Awards, held at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, site of last month’s ACM Awards.

Luke was the biggest winner of the night, scooping three awards: Top Country Artist, Top Country Male Artist and Top Country Album. Carrie Underwood was named Top Country Female Artist and Dan + Shay were named Top Country Duo or Group. They also performed “Speechless” with pop star Tori Kelly.

Florida Georgia Line and Bebe Rexha won Top Country Song for “Meant to Be,” while Kenny Chesney won Top Country Tour. “The Middle,” the pop smash by Maren Morris, along with Zedd and Grey, was named Top Dance/Electronic Song.

While accepting the Top Country Song trophy, FGL’s BK said the win was a “bucket list” item for him, and backstage, he told ABC Radio why. “This song has just been such a blessing for us and our families and Bebe and taken us all across the world and really connected us to our fans on another level,” he said. “It’s just awesome. It’s just super-special.”

Kelly Clarkson hosted the show and spoofed her seat filler mix-up from the ACMs. Clarkson was seated next to Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews last night when a security guard, played by former pro football player Rob Gronkowski, asked her to move so that FGL’s BK and Tyler could have the seats.

Kelly attempted to prove who she was by tearing into a medley of songs by Maroon 5, Cardi B, and Panic! At the Disco, among others, but even former American Idol judge Paula Abdul — who launched Kelly’s career by crowning her the first American Idol — couldn’t seem to identify her.

Adbul made it up to Clarkson later, when the two embraced following Abdul’s show-closing performance of her classic hits.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.