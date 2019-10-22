Maren Morris Gave Us “Girl”, Now She’s Expecting A Baby Boy
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 07: Maren Morris (L) and Ryan Hurd attend the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on April 07, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Maren Morris announced Tuesday evening that her and husband Ryan Hurd are expecting a baby boy!
I repeat… Maren Morris is pregnant. Would it be inappropriate to cry? Because I might.
Not long ago, I referred to an interview in which Maren mentioned starting a family in the near(ish) future. I mean, she’s currently killing it on Miranda Lambert’s tour, she gave us an amazing sophomore album this year featuring hit song “Girl” and now, she’ll continue to slay with a baby boy on the way.
She can literally do it all and we are totally overjoyed for the pair. We also wouldn’t turn down an invite to the baby shower.
Cheers! -Coryelle