Weather Alert
Shows
JP, Coryelle and Husker Nick
Midday with Meg
Afternoons with Rob Kelley
Nebraska Nights with Willy J
Concerts
Contests
Contact
Join the KX Rewards
Music Videos
Advertise With Us
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
Now Playing
Listen Live
Playlist
JP, Coryelle and Husker Nick Mornings
MORNING MATCHMAKER: FINAL DECISION!
Mar 19, 2022 @ 12:28pm
Bachelor Noah was faced with the ultimate decision: Breanna or Makayla?
See who he chose!
TAGS
bachelor
breanna
hogberg
makayla
matchmaker
morning
noah
Contests
Graduation Time
2 weeks ago
Make It Right Mondays On Demand
3 years ago
KX Couples Therapy On Demand
4 years ago
JP & Coryelle with Husker Nick On Demand
4 years ago
Date ‘Em or Dump ‘Em On Demand
4 years ago
Shows
JP, Coryelle and Husker Nick
Midday with Meg
Afternoons with Rob Kelley
Nebraska Nights with Willy J
Concerts
Contests
Contact
Join the KX Rewards
Music Videos
Advertise With Us
Playlist
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On