New Luke Combs Video!

If you haven’t heard the new Luke Combs single, “Beer Never Broke My Heart” yet, STOP WHAT YOU’RE DOING AND LISTEN RIGHT NOW!!!!

Okay, now that you’ve heard it, check out the video for it! The video features Luke performing in a dive bar, along with scenes of heart breaks in various forms.

Can’t wait to hear Luke perform this live at his show on Saturday. If you’re going to the show, make sure to stop by our pre-party at DJ’s Dugout from 4-6. We’ll have some free coozies to keep your non-heartbreaking beer cold and the chance for you to upgrade your tickets. See you there!

 

