Save This List Of The Cheapest Weekends To Book Hotels In 2020
Looking to getaway but don’t want to spend a fortune for housing? This list might come in handy.
Hotwire analyzed historical hotel-booking data to predict the cheapest weekends to stay in a hotel in 2020. Someone is certainly doing their homework and we deeply appreciate that.
The biggest takeaway are the noted holiday weekends. A few of them actually represent some of the more affordable days to put yourself up at a hotel.
Below is Hotwire’s full list of predictions:
- January 31 – February 2 (Groundhog Day)
- February 28 – March 1 (Leap Day)
- April 10-12
- May 8-10 (Mother’s Day)
- June 19-21 (Father’s Day)
- July 3-5 (Fourth of July)
- August 21-23
- September 4-6 (Labor Day)
- October 30 – November 1 (Halloween)
- November 27-29 (Thanksgiving)
- December 18-20
Keep this list bookmarked so you can save money when traveling. I know I will because I’m always looking to ball on budget.