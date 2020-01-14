      Weather Alert

Save This List Of The Cheapest Weekends To Book Hotels In 2020

Jan 14, 2020 @ 2:31pm
Looking to getaway but don’t want to spend a fortune for housing? This list might come in handy.
Hotwire analyzed historical hotel-booking data to predict the cheapest weekends to stay in a hotel in 2020. Someone is certainly doing their homework and we deeply appreciate that.
The biggest takeaway are the noted holiday weekends. A few of them actually represent some of the more affordable days to put yourself up at a hotel.
Below is Hotwire’s full list of predictions:
  • January 31 – February 2 (Groundhog Day)
  • February 28 – March 1 (Leap Day)
  • April 10-12
  • May 8-10 (Mother’s Day)
  • June 19-21 (Father’s Day)
  • July 3-5 (Fourth of July)
  • August 21-23
  • September 4-6 (Labor Day)
  • October 30 – November 1 (Halloween)
  • November 27-29 (Thanksgiving)
  • December 18-20

Keep this list bookmarked so you can save money when traveling. I know I will because I’m always looking to ball on budget.

