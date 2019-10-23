Schitt’s Creek Sixth And Final Season Airs January 2020 So We’ve Got That Going For Us
Woman Who Watches the Television, Illustrative Technique
We need to take a moment to appreciate the brains of both Eugene and Daniel Levy. The father-son duo co-created one of television’s finest sitcoms: Schitt’s Creek.
The Canadian TV show returns January 7, 2020, for it’s sixth (and final) season.
If you haven’t started the series yet or need to catch up, you can watch it on Netflix or Pop TV because #Canada. It’s the perfect show to binge and the humor is A+.
The only thing more magnificent than the writing is the wardrobe. Truly iconic.
Schitt’s Creek is co-created by father-son duo, Eugene and Daniel Levy. It stars Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Daniel Levy, Annie Murphy, Chris Elliott, Emily Hampshire, Jennifer Robertson, Noah Reid, Dustin Milligan, Sarah Levy, and Karen Robinson.
Do yourself a favor and add Schitt’s Creek to your life NOW.