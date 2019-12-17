Sing with Thomas Rhett?

Thomas Rhett is having quite a week. The country stud just scored his 14th #1 single on both the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase charts with “Remember You Young”–and his second-ever duet alongside Sesame Street’s beloved Elmo. That performance received its TV debut this past Sunday when Rhett helped pay tribute to Sesame Street at the 2019 Kennedy Center Honors. Rhett sang “This Is My Street,” a song he debuted on the beloved children’s series earlier this year to commemorate the show’s 50th anniversary. As for his latest chart-topping single, Rhett says in a statement, “I truly can’t think of a better way to end this crazy year. Thank you so much to the fans for embracing such a special song to me that has easily been an all-time favorite I’ve ever gotten a chance to write.” Watch Thomas sing with Elmo here!