Taylor Swift Donates $1 Million To Aid Tennessee Tornado Relief
Donating feels great but imagine being able to dole out $1 million!
~cue Taylor Swift~
On Thursday, Swift announced that she’d donated $1 million to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund.
This donation will help finance relief and recovery efforts in the wake of this week’s deadly tornadoes in the Nashville area.
I’m not surprised at all because Swift is incredibly caring. After all, Nashville holds a special place in her heart.
“Nashville is my home,” Swift wrote on Instagram Thursday. “And the fact that so many people have lost their homes and so much more in Middle Tennessee is devastating to me.”
Swift also donated $500,000 to relief efforts following the devastating Music City flood of 2010.