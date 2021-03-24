Where is “The Office”? America’s Favorite TV Shows of All Time!
More TV in my portfolio
Surveys and polls can be flakey for sure! Just look at the data from the last few years of politics. The people at YouGov are usually pretty spot on when they do surveys and polls so I found it pretty interesting to check out their list of the America’s Favorite Television Shows of All Time. I can feel the nod to Jeopardy, which clocked in at #1, with all the recent interest upon Alex Trebek’s death. But to see some key shows that are being binged at record levels during the pandemic missing entirely caught me off guard. Check out the YouGov list of the Top 50 below to see if your favorites are there!
America’s Favorite TV Shows Of All-Time … According to a new survey by YouGov
-
Jeopardy!
-
Tom and Jerry
-
The Flintsones
-
The Bugs Bunny Show
-
Sesame Street
-
I Love Lucy
-
The Jetsons
-
The Twilight Zone
-
The Golden Girls
-
Wheel of Fortune
-
Bewitched
-
Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood
-
The Muppets
-
The Looney Toons Show
-
The Carol Burnett Show
-
M*A*S*H
-
The Muppet Show
-
The Price Is Right
-
The Andy Griffith Show
-
Gilligan’s Island
-
Happy Days
-
The Munsters
-
I Dream of Jeannie
-
Family Feud
-
The Beverly Hillbillies
-
Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
-
America’s Funniest Home Videos
-
Cheers
-
The Three Stooges
-
Lassie
-
Married…With Children
-
The Simpsons
-
Everybody Loves Raymond
-
Alfred Hitchcock Presents
-
Law & Order
-
Home Improvement
-
Little House on the Prairie
-
60 Minutes
-
The Jeffersons
-
Laverne & Shirley
-
Sanford and Son
-
Seinfeld
-
The Dick Van Dyke Show
-
House
-
The Tonight Show with Jimmy Carson
-
Three’s Company
-
Friends
-
The Mary Tyler Moore Show
-
All in the Family
-
Columbo