Where is “The Office”? America’s Favorite TV Shows of All Time!

Mar 24, 2021 @ 4:00pm
Surveys and polls can be flakey for sure! Just look at the data from the last few years of politics. The people at YouGov are usually pretty spot on when they do surveys and polls so I found it pretty interesting to check out their list of the America’s Favorite Television Shows of All Time.  I can feel the nod to Jeopardy, which clocked in at #1,  with all the recent interest upon Alex Trebek’s death.  But to see some key shows that are being binged at record levels during the pandemic missing entirely caught me off guard. Check out the YouGov list of the Top 50 below to see if your favorites are there!

America’s Favorite TV Shows Of All-Time … According to a new survey by YouGov

  1. Jeopardy!

  2. Tom and Jerry

  3. The Flintsones

  4. The Bugs Bunny Show

  5. Sesame Street

  6. I Love Lucy

  7. The Jetsons

  8. The Twilight Zone

  9. The Golden Girls

  10. Wheel of Fortune

  11. Bewitched

  12. Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood

  13. The Muppets

  14. The Looney Toons Show

  15. The Carol Burnett Show

  16. M*A*S*H

  17. The Muppet Show

  18. The Price Is Right

  19. The Andy Griffith Show

  20. Gilligan’s Island

  21. Happy Days

  22. The Munsters

  23. I Dream of Jeannie

  24. Family Feud

  25. The Beverly Hillbillies

  26. Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

  27. America’s Funniest Home Videos

  28. Cheers

  29. The Three Stooges

  30. Lassie

  31. Married…With Children

  32. The Simpsons

  33. Everybody Loves Raymond

  34. Alfred Hitchcock Presents

  35. Law & Order

  36. Home Improvement

  37. Little House on the Prairie

  38. 60 Minutes

  39. The Jeffersons

  40. Laverne & Shirley

  41. Sanford and Son

  42. Seinfeld

  43. The Dick Van Dyke Show

  44. House

  45. The Tonight Show with Jimmy Carson

  46. Three’s Company

  47. Friends

  48. The Mary Tyler Moore Show

  49. All in the Family

  50. Columbo

 

 

